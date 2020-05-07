Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Omnicell worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,075.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,011,663.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.