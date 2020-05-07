Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,818 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

