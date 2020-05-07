Brinker Capital Inc. Has $675,000 Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $342.00 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $367.52. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.04 and its 200 day moving average is $319.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

