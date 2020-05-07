Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tesla by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $782.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of -879.30 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock worth $76,622,852. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $864.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

