Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 28,570 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 188.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,570 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.42.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.