Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Semtech by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,340.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $792,129 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

