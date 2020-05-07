Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.