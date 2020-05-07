Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 873.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $2,934,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Hester acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

SWX opened at $70.76 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

