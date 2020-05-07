Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 79,064 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,064 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 811,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 129,273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,001.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 114,512 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.19.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

