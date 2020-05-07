DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

GLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

GLT opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $677.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 891,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 96,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

