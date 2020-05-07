Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$130.00 to C$165.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinaxis traded as high as C$151.50 and last traded at C$151.41, with a volume of 58144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$146.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KXS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 175.16.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

