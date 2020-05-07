RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of RSNAY opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

