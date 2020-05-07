Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rambus worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $9,298,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $214,018 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.26.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.