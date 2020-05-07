Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth $15,468,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

