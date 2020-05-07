SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of SYNNEX worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $357,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and sold 5,936 shares worth $691,018. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.82.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

