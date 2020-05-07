Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.85. The company has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

