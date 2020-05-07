Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $120.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

