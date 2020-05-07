Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after buying an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 892,712 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth $41,431,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $31,224,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.84.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $6,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,647 shares in the company, valued at $15,810,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,778,986 shares of company stock worth $622,684,834.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.