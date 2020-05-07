Thomas Story & Son LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

