Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.50). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

