CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

