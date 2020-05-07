CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.78 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $313,996,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,032.36 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $915.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,078.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.87.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.