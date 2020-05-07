CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after acquiring an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Shares of CTAS opened at $210.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.89 and its 200 day moving average is $251.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

