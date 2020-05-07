CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 852 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,740 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 279,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.