Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CAE by 796.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CAE stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

