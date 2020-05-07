CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.15 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

