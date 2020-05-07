CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.51. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

