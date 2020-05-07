CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Descartes Systems Group worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.01. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

