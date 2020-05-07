CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Pan American Silver worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $6,707,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,054,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 174,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,360.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 261,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.