Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 16,486 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,761 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 366,558 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,931 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 27.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 310,609 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,277 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.3% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

