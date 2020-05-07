Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGLT opened at $99.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.