Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 405,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 524,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Plains GP by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after buying an additional 799,859 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGP. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Plains GP news, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.