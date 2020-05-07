Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,619,000 after purchasing an additional 159,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after purchasing an additional 315,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 615,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period.

FDL stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

