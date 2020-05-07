CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 4.74% of CB Financial Services worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBFV stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CB Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.77.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBFV shares. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

In other CB Financial Services news, EVP Ralph Burchianti bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Bedway bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,573 shares of company stock worth $172,166. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

