Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.75% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,708,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

