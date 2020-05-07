Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 31,710 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,710 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.