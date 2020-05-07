Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GUT opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.