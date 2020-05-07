Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $155.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

