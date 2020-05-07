Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 11,668 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,328,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,391,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

