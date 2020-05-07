Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,844,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 729,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after purchasing an additional 667,963 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 447,758 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 417,799 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

