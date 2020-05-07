Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of Floor & Decor worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,086,000 after buying an additional 299,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,517,000 after buying an additional 966,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after buying an additional 118,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

FND stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

