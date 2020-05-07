Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 12,438 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AKAM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

