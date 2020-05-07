Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $365.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $379.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.96.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,906 shares of company stock valued at $114,974,131. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

