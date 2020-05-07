Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $341,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,020. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

