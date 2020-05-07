Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 626,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 494.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

