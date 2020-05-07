Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Natus Medical worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,779,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 450,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Natus Medical by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,688,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $816.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.