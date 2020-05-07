York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.38% of York Water worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in York Water by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

YORW opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. York Water Co has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $527.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.14.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. York Water had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Equities analysts expect that York Water Co will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

YORW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of York Water in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub cut shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

