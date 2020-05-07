Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,838,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 389,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,906.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 768,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 237,476 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 570,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000.

OMFL opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00.

