Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 710,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 436,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.