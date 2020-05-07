Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $239.89 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $413.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.27.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Natus Medical Incorporated
Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Natus Medical Incorporated
York Water Co Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.
York Water Co Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.
First Busey Co. Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
First Busey Co. Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co
Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc
Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report