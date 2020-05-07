Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $239.89 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $413.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.27.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

